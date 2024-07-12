The man with an unwavering goal

Karimnagar : Dr Medipalli Sathyam, who won from Choppadandi SC constituency, had leadership qualities since his childhood. When he was studying in Class V, his teacher asked the students in class to write down in their notebooks what they would become when they grew up. Sathyam wrote ‘MLA’.

Attracted to politics from his student days, Sathyam was the president of Osmania University NSUI from 2004-06, general secretary of APNSUI, then general secretary of Youth Congress, general secretary of Praja Rajyam Youth Wing in 2009. In 2009, Sathyam, who failed to get an MLA ticket in the Praja Rajyam party, continued in the Congress party.



He comes from an economically backward family without any political background. He was born as the first child of Lakshmi and Bhupal on June 5, 1981 in Korutlapeta village of Ellareddypet mandal, Karimnagar district (present day Rajanna Sircilla district).



He completed his primary education in his own village. He completed his tenth standard in Boppapur High School in 1996-97 and did his Intermediate education in 1999 at Kamareddy GVS Junior College. He completed BA in 2002 from BR Ambedkar University, MA in PG in Political Science from Osmania University Arts College in 2005, PhD in 2012 with thesis on ‘Agricultural Policies under Telugu Desam Govt’.



In 2014, when he did not get a ticket from the Congress party, he contested as an MLA from the TDP and came third. Sathyam, who rejoined the Congress along with Revanth Reddy in 2017, contested from the Congress in the 2018 election and came second.



In 2023, Sathyam contested from Congress and won with a majority of 37,439 votes over his nearest rival BRS candidate Sunke Ravi Shankar. His dream came true when he entered the Telangana Assembly on December 9, 2023, the goal he chose in Class V.



An ideal for Telangana youth since 2014, Sathyam, who studied politics for public service, has stood by the people of Choppadandi and won their hearts by standing for the people in times of need, helping the families of the dead in the constituency and supporting the people in both good and bad times.



MLA Dr Medipalli Sathyam is trying to make Choppadandi constituency the first in the State in terms of governance and providing public utilities and services to people, no matter how many obstacles come in his way.

