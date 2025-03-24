The victim farmers thanked SP Akhil Mahajan for his efforts

Adilabad: The victim Farmers felicitated superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan with shawls and distributed sweets at Sp camp office here on Monday.

According to the affected six farmers, last year they lodged a complaint against the employee of the head post office of Adilabad who transferred eight lakh rupees of farmers into his personal account. Farmers also thanked cyber crime DSP Hassibulla for their sincer efforts, to get their money back into their accounts.

speaking on the occasion SP said that, cybercrime increasing in modern society, He appealed to the people of Adilabad district to call the toll-free number 1930 immediately after any cybercrime occurs and lodged a complaint.

Jillella Mohan, Bhimpur mandal, Nakkala Jagadish Thantoli village, Nagubai Chinchu Ghat village, Asamma Arli mandal, Jalala Venkati, Jagadamba Fertilizers were among the victims.