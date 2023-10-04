Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and former party state chief Bandi Sanjay said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana is creating a stir in the ruling party BRS. He prophesied that there is a possibility that even BRS party might be torn apart. He said that the dispute started in the ruling party when the issue of KCR's attempt to make KTR the Chief Minister came to light.

BRS leaders explained that we are not able to bear KCR as the chief minister, he said. He said that it is not necessary to make KTR the Chief Minister. He explained that the party leaders could not bear the language used by KTR and the words he used.

Bandi Sanjay questioned why KCR who said that Telangana is our family but failed to make a Dalit a CM. Bandi fumed that only four members of KCR's family were benefitted with formation of Telangana.

He clarified that BJP is the only suitable alternative to BRS party in Telangana. He expressed confidence that Prime Minister Modi's popularity in the state was clear from the previous meeting and this time BJP will get the chance to form power in the state.

How many assets did KCR's family have before the formation of the state? asked Bandi Sanjay. He appealed to people to think about the properties of KCR's family. Bandi Sanjay asked how a family that did not do any business got so many hundreds and thousands of crores of assets. He questioned where the money came from to distribute for the elections in Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

He alleged that s senior journalist said that KCR is investing all over the country to damage the BJP. It is alleged that some journalists were sidelined to avoid discussion on it. He criticized that there are no bigger cheaters in the world than the KCR family. Bandi Sanjay fumed that KCR has the history of changing his son's name for ministerial post. He alleged that the reason for changing the name of Kalvakuntla Ajay Rao to KTR is because of KCR's hope for ministerial post.