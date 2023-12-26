Live
Just In
Thick smog blinds Palamuru
Mahbubnagar: With mercury dropping by the day, heavy smog has caused severe blurring of vision for commuters across Palamuru region. This has been especially significant for the past two days when temperatures dropped to as low as 12 degrees Celsius early in the morning.
With winter at its peak, the regions of Nagarkurnool, Wanaparty, Mahbubnagar, particularly the areas of Achampet and Nallamalla forest regions along the Srisailam Highway, are facing a tough time as commuters are unable to see clearly during the early morning hours when smog is at its thickest.
According to Ravinder, a resident of Achampet, “It is normal for white smog to cover the entire region from 5 am to 7 am; later as sunlight emerges the smog fades away. However, for the past two days, the heavy smog is persisting even till 9.30 am to 10 am everyday due to which commuters are driving at lower speed as their vision is blurred.”
“Many vehicles plying from Achampet to Srisailam are facing a tough time as traffic on the entire Srisailam Highway is packed due to slow movement of vehicles. The people in the region have been witnessing falling temperatures as low as 12 degrees leading to cold weather conditions. The devotees are already facing a tough time due to cold weather and on top of it the smog is adding to the concerns of the commuters,” said Ravinder.