This year, schools in Telangana in list of inter exam centres

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, the officials of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) decided to conduct inter exams in the schools as well besides in the junior colleges.

The officials said that it will be difficult to arrange seating capacity for all the students during exams following the COVID-19 norms. Hence, the board decided to conduct the exams in the schools. Initially, around 150 schools were identified for the exam centres. Also, permission will be given to the self-centres that are within 40 kilometre radius.

The intermediate exams will be conducted from May 1 following the COVID-19 protocol. The first year exams will take place from y 1 to 19, while second year examinations will take place from May 2 to 20. The exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.