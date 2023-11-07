Live
- Sabitha supporters brave torrential rain
- Yadadri Temple announces special arrangements for Karthika Masam
- Wanaparthy: SNR makes hot puris during campaign
- Promises, accusations mark Bhupal Reddy’s campaign
- BJP will clinch victory in Rajendranagar, calls for success of Modi meeting
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Couple Neil, Aishwarya Sharma get into an ugly fight
- Ajmira Prahlad as Mulugu BJP candidate
- Ex-'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Soniya Bansal: When housemates were told to decide, I knew I would be out
- Eatala recommends B Krishna for Wanaparthy
- BRS govt always works for distressed: Vinay
Thotakura Vajresh Yadav meets party leaders, expresses hope on Congress victory
Thotakura Vajresh Yadav the candidate from the Congress party from Medchal on Monday visited the party office and greeted everyone. He discussed the policies of the Congress party with the party leaders and expressed confidence in the party's future prospects and its potential to come into power.
