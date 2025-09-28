Three ATC centres worth Rs 22 cr inaugurated in Warangal

Hanumakonda: “Technology-based vocational skills are very crucial for quality of life,” said Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy. On Saturday, as part of a state-wide initiative, three Advanced Technology Centers (ATC) set up on Mulugu Road in Warangal city were inaugurated by the MLA, along with MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya and MLC Baswaraju Saraiah.The MLA informed that the Telangana government, recognising the need for skill development in vocational education, has launched 65 ATC centers across the state, which were inaugurated on Saturday by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting here, Naini said that the ATC centers, built with an investment of around Rs 22 crores, will help provide students with quality, digital education. He mentioned that these centers will offer advanced training to youth and guide their careers in the right direction.

He added that it is a matter of pride that the West constituency has gained prominence in this large-scale Skill Development Mission undertaken across the state in collaboration with Tata Groups. In the three centers, students will receive industry-relevant training in fields like Electrical, Mechanical, Automobile, Welding, CNC, Robotics, and Digital Skills, both practical and theoretical. He further said that by joining hands with government ITI colleges, Tata Groups have come forward to equip youth with skills, thus launching a massive skill development mission across Telangana.

The MLA stated that the people’s government is moving ahead by giving high priority to education and that a ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ future action plan is being designed. He assured that, as the local MLA, he would always extend full support for the development of the historic Mulugu Road ITI College.

Later, the participants watched the inaugural message of the ATC centers, which was virtually launched by Revanth from Mannepalli.