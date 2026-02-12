Three Cases Registered Over Model Code Violations in Kisan Nagar

Karimnagar: Police have registered three separate cases in connection with alleged violations of the election Model Code of Conduct in the Kisan Nagar area of Karimnagar city. The cases include charges related to distribution of cash to voters and obstruction of police duties. Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar is among those named in the cases.

According to police, two individuals were apprehended while allegedly distributing cash to influence voters. Acting on specific information about money being distributed in Kisan Nagar to lure voters, police conducted checks in the area. During the inspections, two persons were caught red-handed while allegedly handing out cash to voters.









In the first incident, Kurra Tirupati (45), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Karimnagar, was found in possession of ₹44,500 in cash. A case was registered against him under Crime No. 52/2026, under Sections 173 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, read with Section 171-H of the Representation of the People (PR) Act.

In a separate incident, Lokini Jampaiah(35), a resident of Kisan Nagar, was allegedly caught with ₹47,000 in cash.

Police seized the amount and arrested him for violating the election code. However, while he was being taken to the police station, local MLA Gangula Kamalakar allegedly intervened and obstructed police from performing their duties. Police stated that the MLA and his supporters forcibly and unlawfully secured the release of the detained individual. They also allegedly staged a protest at the spot, leading to a disturbance of law and order.

In this connection, a second case (Crime No. 53/2025) was registered under Sections 173, 221, 223, and 126(2) read with 3(5) of the BNS Act, along with Section 171-H of the PR Act. A total of eight persons were named as accused, including Gangula Kamalakar, Kurra Tirupati, Edla Ashok, Amaragonda Ashok, Edla Saritha, Peruka Manjula, and Bejugam Madhu.

Further, police said that following the incident, a press meet was conducted at the same location where voters were allegedly urged to cast their votes in favour of them, in violation of election regulations.

In connection with this, a third case (Crime No. 54/2026) was registered under Section 223 read with 3(5) of the BNS Act against Gangula Kamalakar, Edla Ashok, and Kurra Tirupati. Karimnagar Three Town Inspector Gurram Tirumal confirmed the registration of the cases. Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb law and order during the election period.