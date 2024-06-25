Three Dead in Separate Road Accidents in Telangana

Three people have lost their lives and several others have been seriously injured in two separate road accidents that took place in Telangana on Tuesday morning.

The first accident occurred on Patancheru Outer Ring Road in Sangareddy District where a mini petrol tanker parked at Muthangi Junction was hit by a DCM vehicle, resulting in the deaths of two laborers who were in the cabin of the DCM vehicle. The driver of the DCM vehicle was critically injured in the incident. The police have reached the scene and are working on recovering the bodies of the deceased.

In another incident on National Highway 44 in the suburbs of Kaysampally village, Kamareddy mandal, Kamareddy District, a private bus collided with a lorry from behind. The crash resulted in 20 people on the bus sustaining serious injuries and one person losing their life.

The injured individuals were rushed to Kamareddy Area Hospital for treatment. The private bus was en route from Adilabad to Hyderabad at the time of the accident. The police have filed a case and are currently conducting an investigation into the matter.