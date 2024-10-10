Live
Just In
Three held for rice pulling business, police recover Rs. 25L
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, North zone team, along with Mahankali police, apprehended three persons who duped a man under the guise of rice pulling business to a tune of Rs 25 lakh. The arrested persons were Pagidimarry Shiva Santhosh Kumar (43) of Secunderabad, Gulluru Manjunath Reddy (38) of Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, and Pratap S R alias Ravinder Prasad (44) of Bengaluru. The police detected the case reported in Mahankali police station. Police seized cash worth Rs 25 lakh, a copper vessel, and seven mobile phones, in total worth Rs 27 lakh.
According to the police, the three accused planned to dupe gullible persons in the name of ‘rice-pulling business’. They made a copper vessel, which is believed to contain supernatural powers. Manjunath got in contact with complainant Shashikanth through their common friend. He lured Shashikanth on the guise of ‘rice pulling business’ by showing him the copper vessel and making him believe that it has supernatural power that can double money, and he can earn Rs 10 crore. This business of selling the copper vessel was executed through a company known as ‘Appreches and Research.’