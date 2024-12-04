Three held for stealing copper wire

Nizamabad: Police arrested three persons in connection with the theft of electrical copper wire here on Tuesday. According to the police, the theft occurred between Lakshmapur and Samnapur railway stations in Medak district, where new railway electrical works were in progress.

On the night of November 19, unknown persons cut and stole 320 meters of electric copper wire. Praveen, a supervisor from Indus Projects Private Limited, filed a complaint at Nizamabad Railway Station on November 22. The police registered the case and began investigation. They apprehended suspects Mudavath Ameen, Mudavath Subhash and Teku Satyam from Medak district, and recovered the stolen copper wire worth Rs 1.28 lakh.

The three individuals were produced in the court. Inspector Srinivas Rao, SI Thavu Naik, and constables Gurudas and Salauddin participated in the operation.