Three killed after a car hits divider in Tanguturu mandal of Prakasam

Three women were killed and two others injured in a car accident while they were on their way back from a wedding in Palvancha, Khammam district.

The incident occurred when the driver hit a divider and overturned the car in Soorareddypalem, Tanguturu mandal.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Kandukur in Nellore district, and the news of their sudden passing has left the community in mourning.

The exact cause of the accident, whether it be due to driver's drowsiness or speeding, is still under investigation.