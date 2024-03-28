Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Three killed after a car hits divider in Tanguturu mandal of Prakasam
Three women were killed and two others injured in a car accident while they were on their way back from a wedding in Palvancha, Khammam district.
The incident occurred when the driver hit a divider and overturned the car in Soorareddypalem, Tanguturu mandal.
The deceased have been identified as residents of Kandukur in Nellore district, and the news of their sudden passing has left the community in mourning.
The exact cause of the accident, whether it be due to driver's drowsiness or speeding, is still under investigation.
