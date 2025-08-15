Three killed after private bus collides with lorry on Macharam bridge in Jadcharla

A serious road accident occurred early this morning on the Macharam Bridge in Jadcharla Municipality, Mahabubnagar district, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. At approximately 5:30 am, a private travel bus travelling from Kadapa to Hyderabad, carrying 35 passengers, collided with a lorry from behind.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi Devi, aged 65, and her daughter-in-law Radhika, aged 45, both from Kukatpally, Hyderabad. They were returning home with family members after attending a religious event in Kadapa when the tragic incident took place.

Several other passengers sustained serious injuries and have been transported to the local district hospital for treatment. Reports indicate that around ten of these individuals are in critical condition.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Ratnam arrived at the scene to assess the situation. The accident has caused a significant traffic jam on National Highway 44, with both the bus and lorry blocking the road, leading to severe disruptions in vehicular movement. Local police are actively working to manage traffic flow.

Preliminary investigations suggest that negligence on the part of the bus driver may have contributed to the crash. A case has been registered, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is currently underway.