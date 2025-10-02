Three killed in a road accident in Rangareddy District

A road accident occurred within the jurisdiction of Pahad Sharif police station in the Maheshwaram constituency of Rangareddy district, claiming the lives of three young men. The incident unfolded near Harshaguda when a youth riding a Pulsar motorcycle collided with another motorcycle approaching from the opposite direction.

Two of the three individuals on the Unicorn bike were pronounced dead at the scene, while the rider of the Pulsar bike also succumbed to his injuries. The deceased have been identified as Mohan, Siddu, and Arun.

Upon receiving the distress call, local police swiftly arrived at the site to gather information and facilitate the necessary procedures. The bodies were transported to the hospital for post-mortem examinations. Authorities confirmed that excessive speed contributed significantly to this tragic incident.

The police have launched an official investigation and registered a case to further examine the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event.