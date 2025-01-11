Three killed in lorry-bus collision in Jadcherla

A serious road accident on National Highway 44 in Jadcherla town has resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left 15 others with severe injuries. The collision occurred on Friday night near Bhureddipalli in Jadcherla mandal when a JBT Travels bus, traveling from Hyderabad to Arunachalam, collided with a lorry.

Eyewitnesses report that the bus, which was reportedly speeding, initially struck a car causing minor damage before crashing into the lorry. The impact was devastating, with the front of the bus crushed. Tragically, the bus cleaner and two passengers lost their lives at the scene.

Emergency services were quick to respond, with local residents assisting in transporting the injured to the Mahabubnagar Dawakhana for urgent medical treatment. At the time of the accident, there were around 35 passengers on board the bus.

Authorities have cordoned off the accident site and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. A case has been registered as the police work to gather more details about the tragic event.