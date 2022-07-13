Three killed in road mishap in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic mishap, three persons were killed and two others injured in a road accident. The incident took place in Vikarabad district on Wednesday.

According to the sources, a car rammed into a truck near a steel factory at Pudur, about 70 km from Hyderabad. Three persons, including two children on aboard, died on spot.

The deceased were identified as Zahira Bee (68), Javed (12) and Omer (6).

The injured were rushed to a local hospital.

The car, which was being driven at a high speed, collided with the truck from the rear. The man driving the car apparently lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the truck moving ahead.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.