  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Three miraculously escape from mishap as car turns turtle

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

In a shocking incident, the three passengers in a car had a miraculous escape as the vehicle turned turtle and fell into a roadside stream at Rollapadu of Tekulapalli mandal in the district on Monday.

Kothagudem: In a shocking incident, the three passengers in a car had a miraculous escape as the vehicle turned turtle and fell into a roadside stream at Rollapadu of Tekulapalli mandal in the district on Monday.

The incident took place at around 6pm when Ritiyaz and Mustafa along with a four-year-old boy of Warangal were going to Kothagudem to attend a marriage ceremony. No one suffered injuries as the airbags in the vehicle inflated following the accident.

It was said that the man at the steering wheel was manoeuvring a turn near a culvert and lost control of the vehicle, which landed upside down in the stream. The locals helped the victims of the accident to get out of the ill-fated car and they went ahead on their journey in another car, police said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X