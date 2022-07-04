Three miraculously escape from mishap as car turns turtle

Kothagudem: In a shocking incident, the three passengers in a car had a miraculous escape as the vehicle turned turtle and fell into a roadside stream at Rollapadu of Tekulapalli mandal in the district on Monday.

The incident took place at around 6pm when Ritiyaz and Mustafa along with a four-year-old boy of Warangal were going to Kothagudem to attend a marriage ceremony. No one suffered injuries as the airbags in the vehicle inflated following the accident.

It was said that the man at the steering wheel was manoeuvring a turn near a culvert and lost control of the vehicle, which landed upside down in the stream. The locals helped the victims of the accident to get out of the ill-fated car and they went ahead on their journey in another car, police said.