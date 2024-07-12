Thudi Megha Reddy seeks ₹1,659 cr for various development works

Wanaparthy : Local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy has submitted proposals to CM Revanth Reddy, seeking Rs 1,659 crore for developing his Wanaparthy constituency. He sought Rs.565.8 crore for irrigation, Rs 618.98 crore for education, Rs 325.6 crore for health, and Rs 148 crore for R&B works.

Reddy is devoting special attention to take Wanaparthy to the forefront in all sectors. Under the irrigation head, he sought allocation of Rs 150 crore for building link canals from Yedula Reservoir to Budharam right, left and link canals to the Jagirdar canals; Rs120 cr for widening D5, D8 canals of the Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Scheme package; Rs 90 crore for building Khillaganapuram mandal Erragattu reservoir; Rs 50 crore for taking up Gatlakhanapur Devuni Cheruvu reservoir in Peddamandadi mandal; Rs 40 crore for Budharam Reservoir besides canals, check dams, revival of tanks, building canals and mini-lifts.

In education, his submitted proposals for Rs 160 crore for constructing school/high school buildings, commercial establishments; Rs 55.27 crore for providing basic facilities in schools; Rs 90 crore for setting up integrated educational hub on outskirts of Budharam in Gopalpetmandal; Rs 232 crore for constructing residential school buildings, a junior/degree college, a Kasturba Gandhi school at the mandal centre; Rs 25.94 crore for revival of KDR Polytechnic, building hostels, additional rooms in schools, laying underground drainage, besides a teacher training centre, godown for books, science museum, BC, ST, SC study circles, setting up ITIs at Gopalpet and Killaghanapuram mandals.

For the health sector, the proposals include Rs.325.6 crore for developing facilities, Rs .252 cr for upgrading government hospital in district centre, Rs 11.2 crore for building 30-bed hospital at Pebbairmandal centre; Rs 10.4 crore for putting up ‘palle dawakanas’ in villages; Rs 20 crore for constructing an AYUSH hospital; Rs 12 crore for MRI scanning centre, setting up PHCs, community health centres, oxygen units; Rs.100.9 crore for R&B buildings, development works.