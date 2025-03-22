Thunderstorm, gusty winds wreak havoc in Kagaznagar

Kagaznagar: A powerful thunderstorm accompanied by strong winds lashed Kagaznagar on Friday evening, causing widespread damage across the town.

Several trees were uprooted in various areas due to the heavy rainfall and gusty winds. In addition, tin sheds of houses in some localities were blown away, resulting in significant damage to properties. The day, which began with cool and calm weather, took a sudden turn in the evening as strong winds swept through the region, followed by heavy downpour. The impact of the storm was evident as trees fell at multiple locations, and rooftops of several houses were torn off.

In the Burdaguda area under Kagaznagar Rural police station limits, strong winds and rain brought down power lines onto the road, disrupting vehicular movement. Rural SI Sandeep Kumar promptly responded to the situation and, along with his team, carried out necessary repairs, restoring traffic flow in the area. In another significant incident, a nearly 150-year-old banyan tree near Pochamma temple in Kagaznagar town was uprooted due to the storm.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, bringing relief to the residents of the nearby colony.