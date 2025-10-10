Thunderstorms Expected in Telangana as Trough Influences Weather Patterns

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/h across several districts in Telangana, including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad. This weather is anticipated due to a trough extending from South Odisha to the coastal Andhra coast, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, and the Komarin region, positioned at a height of 0.9 km above mean sea level.

The Centre has also indicated the possibility of scattered rain in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad districts tomorrow. Additionally, a surface depression linked to the existing trough over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is expected to strengthen, potentially developing into a low-pressure area by tomorrow, October 11. This shift raises the likelihood of heavy rainfall in the region next week.

In the past 24 hours, Annapureddy Pally in the Kothagudem district reported the highest rainfall of 9.15 cm, followed by Malkalapalli at 7.55 cm, Tipparti at 6.78 cm, Kattangur at 5.07 cm, Narketpally at 4.76 cm, Moosapet at 4.71 cm, and Bhutpur at 4.59 cm. Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions in preparation for the expected weather changes.