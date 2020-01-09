Ticket allotment became headache for parties

Nizamabad: With new entrants and old-timers longing for the party tickets to contest in the upcoming municipal elections, the selection of candidates has become a mental trauma for the TRS MLAs and high command in Nizamabad Municipal Corporation. The new ones are mounting up pressure on their seniors by explaining the big push up they had given to the party whereas those, who have been with the party for several years, seeking ticket based on their seniority and loyalty to the party.



Newly joined leaders are even throwing a challenge they will see how the candidates will win if they don't get a ticket. There are 60 divisions in Nizamabad Municipal Corporation governing body and 50 divisions within Nizamabad Urban constituency. MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta is responsible for the party victory in 50 divisions and Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajirady Reddy Govardhan has eight divisions, while Armor MLA Jeevan Reddy has two divisions.

The TRS high command has been carefully evaluating the selection of the candidates to give tickets for municipal elections in Nizamabad Corporation. According to the party sources, the Urban MLA had scanned division-level leaders of all castes for the winning candidates several days ago. This was reportedly done to make ticket allotments to the division leaders in accordance with reservation. MLA Ganesh Guptha had announced that tickets will be given to the winning horses based on the survey report.

However, the buzz is that majority of the sitting corporators may not get tickets to contest as a few seniors had missed the chance due to reservation. Another talk was that some leaders may be denied tickets. Meanwhile, the local MLAs and other key leaders are appeasing the leaders, whom they suspect become rebels.

Who will get the ticket in Bodhan and Armoor municipalities has become a thousand-dollar question, as both the leaders and people are curious to know who are the lucky ones - whether it is the sitting chiefs or the new ones?

TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave the responsibility of making the party win the municipal elections to the local MLAs. With this burden on their shoulders and the ticket allotment, the MLAs are having sleepless nights.

On the other hand, BJP and Congress leaders are busy in luring the party switchers from the TRS and keeping the candidates' selection confidential. The aspirants are struggling to satisfy the MLA in order to bag ticket.

By Bhgyanagar Bhaskar Kumar