Ticket counters across SCR equipped with improved QR code payment systems

Hyderabad : To promote digital transactions in general ticketing, all the UTS counters at railway stations across the South Central Railway (SCR) zone have been replaced by installing 879 QR devices with the latest version duly enabling a QR code payment option.

According to SCR officers, this will eliminate the need to carry cash as well as help in procuring the tickets instantly. This will further encourage cashless transactions and increase digital payments even at general booking and reservation counters. This facility will reduce the overall time taken to complete transactions. “It will be a hassle-free and convenient mode of payment for the passengers,” said a senior officer. Separate devices have been provided at all ticketing counters of all the stations across the zone right outside the ticket window. “The relevant details for issuing a ticket are fed into the system. Before accepting the payment, a QR code is displayed on these devices, and the same can be scanned by the passenger through UPI-based payment apps present on mobile phones. After confirmation of the receipt of the amount, the ticket will be generated and issued to the passenger,” said a senior officer, SCR. Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, appealed to all the rail users to utilise this opportunity for purchasing the reserved and general tickets, which will immensely help them in tendering exact change and save time in the transactions.