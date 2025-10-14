Tight security measures in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Srisailam - DGP Harish Kumar Gupta reviewing security arrangements

Nandyal, October 14, 2025: In view of the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Srisailam on October 16, the Andhra Pradesh Police has stepped up security with an elaborate, multi-layered deployment plan. Harish Kumar Gupta, Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh, personally visited Srisailam and reviewed the arrangements at key locations, including the helipad, road routes, guest house, temple premises, Shivaji Inspiration Center and the safe house. He issued firm instructions to senior officials to ensure that the Prime Minister’s visit is secured without any lapses.

The DGP directed officers to maintain strict access control at all entry and exit points and to remain on high alert throughout the visit. He emphasized the importance of real-time coordination and surveillance. Senior officials including Koya Praveen, (DIG Kurnool Range), Ake Ravi Krishna, (Eagle Team IG), Sunil Sheran, (SP Nandyal), Adiraj Singh Rana, ASP M. Javali, and Atmakur DSP Ramangi Naik accompanied the DGP during the inspection. The top brass also assessed preparedness at the helipad and temple surroundings to ensure fool proof security.





Meanwhile, Nandyal SP Sunil Sheoran has deployed around 1,800 police personnel as part of a massive security operation. He conducted a security briefing with officers from Additional SP to SI rank and liaisoning officials. The entire area has been divided into 10 security sectors with senior officers designated as sector in-charges. Rooftop teams equipped with binoculars have been positioned at key junctions, approach roads, and temple surroundings to maintain 24/7 surveillance. All vehicles entering Srisailam will be thoroughly checked, and the command control center will continuously monitor camera feeds to detect any suspicious activity.

To manage large crowds and prevent any untoward incidents, Quick Response Teams, rooftop forces, and special parties will be deployed at sensitive points. All police personnel will wear duty passes and ID cards, and revenue authorities will carefully verify access permissions. The SP underscored that the security cover for the Prime Minister will be uncompromising and of the highest standard. The Andhra Pradesh Police has reiterated its full readiness to ensure a safe and incident-free pilgrimage for the Prime Minister at the sacred Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Temple.