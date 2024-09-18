Live
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Launches MSME Policy-2024 to Boost Industrial Growth
- Tanzeem Focuss and TSCS Organize Successful Voluntary Blood Donation Camp in Hyderabad
- 100-year-old legacy in Bespoke Tailoring and Fine Clothing – P N RAO - now in Hyderabad
- Ganesh immersion procession ended peacefully in Hyderabad: Police Commissioner CV Anand
- Anna Canteen caters to hunger pangs of weaker sections
- Close to 1,200 doctors to participate in annual conference
- Delhi Congress leader Sandeep Dixit has termed Ravneet Bittu's statement against Rahul Gandhi as disgusting
- SKIT’s glory to be restored through merger with JNTU
- Police nabbed 5 habitual house burglars
- Revived Lakes under Ponds under Mission Kakatiya in BRS rule encroached ?
Tillman Global Holdings CEO Meets Telangana CM to Discuss Investment Opportunities
Highlights

Hyderabad: Shri Sanjiv Ahuja, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Tillman Global Holdings, held a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat. The discussion focused on potential investments in key sectors, including data centres, electric vehicles (EVs), and semiconductors.
During the meeting, Shri Ahuja expressed a strong interest in collaborating with the Telangana government on these initiatives. The discussion signals potential future investments that could boost technological and industrial growth in the state. The Telangana government, under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, continues to attract global investors looking to explore emerging industries like EVs and semiconductors.
