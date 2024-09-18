Tillman Global Holdings CEO Meets Telangana CM to Discuss Investment Opportunities

Hyderabad: Shri Sanjiv Ahuja, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Tillman Global Holdings, held a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat. The discussion focused on potential investments in key sectors, including data centres, electric vehicles (EVs), and semiconductors.

During the meeting, Shri Ahuja expressed a strong interest in collaborating with the Telangana government on these initiatives. The discussion signals potential future investments that could boost technological and industrial growth in the state. The Telangana government, under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, continues to attract global investors looking to explore emerging industries like EVs and semiconductors.