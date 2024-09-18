  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Tillman Global Holdings CEO Meets Telangana CM to Discuss Investment Opportunities

Tillman Global Holdings CEO Meets Telangana CM to Discuss Investment Opportunities
x
Highlights

Shri Sanjiv Ahuja, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Tillman Global Holdings, held a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat.

Hyderabad: Shri Sanjiv Ahuja, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Tillman Global Holdings, held a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat. The discussion focused on potential investments in key sectors, including data centres, electric vehicles (EVs), and semiconductors.

During the meeting, Shri Ahuja expressed a strong interest in collaborating with the Telangana government on these initiatives. The discussion signals potential future investments that could boost technological and industrial growth in the state. The Telangana government, under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, continues to attract global investors looking to explore emerging industries like EVs and semiconductors.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick