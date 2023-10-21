Time to defeat 30 pc commission govt in TS, Smriti exhorts people

Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Minority Affairs Smriti Zubin Irani called upon the people of Telangana to defeat the 30 per cent commission government of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and support the BJP in the ensuing Assembly elections.



Addressing the Naari Shakti Vandan Mahila Sammelan programme held at the Dubbaka Assembly constituency here on Friday, she said that CM KCR admission itself exposes that his MLAs have been collecting 30 per cent commission in Dalit Bandhu.

She asked people to take a vow on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami to defeat ‘Adharm’ (unjust) and for the victory of Dharm (the just), by standing with the BJP.

She said that it was because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government that during the troubled times of Covid people could get two doses of vaccine. Asked if this could have been the case had Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi or CM KCR in power in Delhi. We have spent Rs 7,000 on MSP for paddy where it was only Rs 3,000 by the previous Congress government.

For cotton and paddy procurement we spent Rs. 1,07,000 crore in the last 10 years. 35 lakh farmers in Telangana are getting Kisan Samman Yojana and they have received Rs. 9,000 crore because of Modi. Rail to Siddipet, Elkaturthi road, Rs. 6,000 crores to Ramagundam Fertilizer factory 6,000 crores, smart city status for Warangal and Siddipet, spending Rs. 23,000 on MNREGS to establish permanent assets and opening of 1.13 lakh Jandhan accounts was made possible by Modi,” she said and referred to Mudra Loans to seven lakh beneficiaries and loans to the street vendors for five lakh beneficiaries.

“Not only that laying 2,500 kilometres of national highways, textile parks and constructing Bhavya Ram Mandir were coming up because of Narendra Modi. Then who the votes should go,” she asked.

Charging the BRS government in the state, she pointed out CM KCR had come to power riding on Neelu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu. But, “Kaleshwaram might have completed at Rs. 40,000 crore. But even after spending Rs. 1 lakh crore it was not completed and 60 per cent of people are unable to get water. When it is about Nidhulu, the surplus state was in deep trouble with Rs 5 lakh crore mounting debt and counting. The funds went to the family. As to, Niyamakalu, all the family members of CM KCR were employed whereas the youth of the state were taken for a ride and were cheated. And, referred to the TSPSC paper leak and how the unemployed cheated.

She asked people, to “teach a lesson to Ravana and let BJP win elections.”

She warned people that any vote to Congress would go to BRS only as in the past Congress MLA joined that party.

MLA M Rahgunandan Rao said that he would make Dubbak better than Siddipet, Sircilla and Nizamabad if he was given one more chance.

“I made the new bus stand possible. Got the 100-bed hospital constructed. Whatever is due for the constituency, “I am getting by fighting with the government. But, Lok Sabha MP and BRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy has been appropriating the credit by claiming that he got a bus stand and hospital. He is MP since 2014, then why haven’t all these have not been established? Who have stopped them,” asked Raghunandan.