Tireless Worker Rajiv Gandhi Honored on His Birth Anniversary

Gadwal: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister of India, the late Rajiv Gandhi, who was a pioneer in bringing new technology into industries and ushering in foreign investments, Gadwal Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav paid tribute to his statue at the Rajiv Gandhi Circle in Gadwal town by offering floral garlands.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman B.S. Keshav lauded Rajiv Gandhi as a courageous leader who tirelessly worked for the nation until his last breath. He praised him as a protector of the underprivileged and a true friend in times of adversity.
The event was attended by senior Congress Party leaders Madhusudan Babu, Lathipuram Venkata Ramireddy, DTDC Narasimhulu, Tummala Narasimhulu, Kotes Naidu, Bhaskar Yadav, Srimannarayana, Gonupadu Srinivas Goud, Timothy, T. Srinivasulu, Nagulu Yadav, Kaleem, TNR Jagadish, Jayakrishna, Peddoddi Ramakrishna, Anand Goud, Ranjit, Jammichedu Anand, Suresh, Builder Ramakrishna, Kauser Beg, Krishnayya Goud, Borubandi Eranna, Kummari Narayana, Janardhan, Satish, Chepala Chinna, Parusha, Satyam, and others.