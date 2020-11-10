Tit for tat: Civic staff storm electricity office for cutting power supply

Nalgonda: To teach a lesson to electricity department for disconnecting power supply to streetlights in Nalgonda over nonpayment of pending dues by the Municipality, Municipal officials on Munday created disturbance at the Electricity department office demaning one crore property tax.

The quarrel between the two departments were temporarily ended with the interference of the District Collector.

According to sources, implementing the instructions of superiors, staff of the electricity Department had stopped power supply to streetlights in Nalgonda town in order to get the dues of Rs 1.30 crore peding with the Municipality. The municipal officials and governing body were shocked on the act of Electricity department and cleared all the dues before Friday.

In counter attack, on Saturday evening, Municipal officials issued notices to Electricity department over their property tax dues of about Rs 1 crore and on Monday tried to seize the circle office over non-payment of dues within 24 hours after receiving notices.

The municipal tractors with litter entered into the premises of electricity department to drop the litter on the premises if needed.

TRANSCO SE Krishnaiah brought the matter to the notice of department superiors and the District Collector and urged their support to stop the siege of office and disturbance of the municipal staff on their office premises.

District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil talked to officials of both departments and advised them to solve the issue amicably in a couple of days.

the Electricity officials informed that they would pay the property tax of valid buildings to the municipality at the earliest and were expressed concern over the way of handling the pending property tax matter by the municipal staff.