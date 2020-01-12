TJS chief Kodandaram urges voters to shun candidates distributing money

Hyderabad: With money and liquor set to rule the roost in the municipal polls, TJS President Prof Kodandaram appealed to voters not to back candidates distributing money but those who are committed to serve them.

Addressing the media here on Saturday after releasing the party manifesto, Kodandaram came down heavily on the TRS party for failing to deliver its promises because of which municipalities and towns are plagued with problems.

"Big statements like so and so town would be made like Dallas or transformed like London were made by them. They said not to seek votes if Mission Bhagiratha water does not reach each house but still several villages are facing drinking water problem," Kodandaram pointed out.

The TJS has distributed B-forms to its candidates in 400 wards in various municipalities.

The party which announced its intentions to enter poll fray a few days ago has released a two-page manifesto prepared keeping in mind the municipal elections.

Some of the promises made includes "Intintiki Councillor" (Councillor at your doorstep) programme every week to resolve local issues, stopping encroachment of lakes and ensuring their restoration, providing basic amenities like clean drinking water, maintenance of sanitation and hygiene, beautification with focus on parks, working for a solution to end street dog and monkey menace etc.

The TJS made an appeal to voters to corner TRS candidates coming to seek their votes as to what work or development they had done in the last five years.

Meanwhile, TJS leader G Venkat Reddy sought clarification from the ruling party on statements made by TRS ministers that K T Rama Rao will become the chief minister.