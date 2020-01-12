Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TJS chief Kodandaram urges voters to shun candidates distributing money

TJS chief Kodandaram urges voters to shun candidates distributing moneyTJS President Prof Kodandaram and others releasing party manifesto in Hyderabad on Saturday
Highlights

With money and liquor set to rule the roost in the municipal polls, TJS President Prof Kodandaram appealed to voters not to back candidates...

Hyderabad: With money and liquor set to rule the roost in the municipal polls, TJS President Prof Kodandaram appealed to voters not to back candidates distributing money but those who are committed to serve them.

Addressing the media here on Saturday after releasing the party manifesto, Kodandaram came down heavily on the TRS party for failing to deliver its promises because of which municipalities and towns are plagued with problems.

"Big statements like so and so town would be made like Dallas or transformed like London were made by them. They said not to seek votes if Mission Bhagiratha water does not reach each house but still several villages are facing drinking water problem," Kodandaram pointed out.

The TJS has distributed B-forms to its candidates in 400 wards in various municipalities.

The party which announced its intentions to enter poll fray a few days ago has released a two-page manifesto prepared keeping in mind the municipal elections.

Some of the promises made includes "Intintiki Councillor" (Councillor at your doorstep) programme every week to resolve local issues, stopping encroachment of lakes and ensuring their restoration, providing basic amenities like clean drinking water, maintenance of sanitation and hygiene, beautification with focus on parks, working for a solution to end street dog and monkey menace etc.

The TJS made an appeal to voters to corner TRS candidates coming to seek their votes as to what work or development they had done in the last five years.

Meanwhile, TJS leader G Venkat Reddy sought clarification from the ruling party on statements made by TRS ministers that K T Rama Rao will become the chief minister.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
History written after Independence overlooked several major aspects: PM Modi11 Jan 2020 3:47 PM GMT

History written after Independence overlooked several major aspects: PM Modi

People are unhappy about CAA and NRC: Mamata Banerjee tells PM Modi
People are unhappy about CAA and NRC: Mamata Banerjee tells PM...
Protect culture by taking them to future generations: Naidu
Protect culture by taking them to future generations: Naidu
SFI activists chant
SFI activists chant 'Go Back Modi' during his Kolkata visit
Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee's Strategic Move To Break Away From Opposition...


Top