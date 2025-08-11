Live
TLCMA body elections held
Karimnagar: Telangana Law Colleges Managements Association (TLCMA) meeting held on Saturday, at Hyderabad.
On this occasion, the New General body was elected unanimously. President Dr N Ramesh (Aurora Legal Sciences Academy, Hyd) Vice President 1, G Govindhar Reddy(Mahatma Law College, Hyd), Vice President-2; Padala Srinivas Reddy (PRR Law College, hyd) General Secretary, Dr P Ravinder Rao KIMS law College Karimnagar, Treasurer Dr B Raju (Vinayaka Law College Siddipet) were elected.
