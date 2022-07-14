TMREIS students excel in TS Polycet-22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society informed that 90 per cent of students qualified in TS-Polycet-2022.

According to TMREIS, a total of 2,066 students appeared in the exam and 1,854 students qualified with 1041 girls and 813 boys. R Sai of TMRS Choutuppal Boys-1 secured State rank in the MPC (Engineering Diploma) by scoring 34th rank and Nizamuddin Anzar of TMRS Nizamabad Boys bagged 324th rank. G Likhita of TMRS Choppadandi Girls-1 secured State rank in the MBIPC (Agriculture Diploma) by scoring 38th rank and Sohail Mohammed of TMRS Medchal Boys-1 bagged 68th rank, informed B Shafiullah, secretary TMREIS.

What makes the success even more commendable is that all the students who have qualified the exam hail from marginalised villages, whose parents work as agricultural laborers, masons, vegetable vendors, auto drivers and daily wage earners.

Minister for Minority Welfare, Koppula Eshwar and AK Khan, Advisor to Government of Telangana, Minorities Welfare and President TMREIS congratulated the students, parents, Principal and staff for their hard work and efforts in achieving good results.