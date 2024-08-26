TNGO bldg misuse triggers concerns

Gadwal: In the heart of Jogulamba Gadwal district, a controversy over the misuse of a public building is sparking outrage among citizens, employees, and social activists. The Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGO) building, located at Krishnavenik Chowk, was constructed with public funds in 2009 to serve as a hub for the government employees and community activities. However, recent allegations suggest that this public asset has been converted into a commercial property, benefitting private individuals at the expense of the community.

The building was constructed with taxpayers’ money during the tenure of then-MLA D K Aruna. For years, it served as a symbol of public service, facilitating the needs of employees and hosting various public and social events. In recent years, there have been allegations tht the building has been leased to private individuals for commercial use. According to reports, the ground floor of the building now houses two commercial units, while the upper floor contains three, all leased to private businesses. Most troubling, a portion of the building has been allegedly leased to a private hospital, further restricting the space available for its original purpose. Since 2009, there has been little to no disclosure of how much revenue has been earned. Rumors circulate that certain leaders of employee unions have been acting in their own interests, contributing to the misuse of the building.

Amidst the rising tensions, there is a unified call from the people of Gadwal for intervention. Local leaders, district officials, and anti-corruption agencies are being urged to step in, investigate the matter, and restore the TNGO building to its intended purpose.