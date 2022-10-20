To Empower Dalit, under Dalit Bandhu Scheme, Telangana Govt Provides Auto Trollies Worth 10 lakhs

Dalit Bandhu, one of the schemes rolled out by the Telangana Government to empower the Dalits. Under this scheme, the Telangana government will be offering Auto Trollies, the above vehicles would help the Dalits come out of poverty. There is no bank linkage as well as no collateral security required for the Dalit Bandhu Yojana.



The Beneficiary has got complete freedom, they can choose any business or activity, which the individuals is very good at. The distribution is done for the fourth time. 10 more vehicles would be distributed soon. Under this, complete financial assistance would be offered in the shape of grants which need not be paid back. An amount of Rs. 10 lakh would be transferred into the beneficiary account in order start any business activity.