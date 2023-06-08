Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 08-06-2023

1. Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy stated that the SRSP was proof that the Telangana irrigation sector was neglected during the United Andhra regime. On the occasion of the Telangana formation day decennial celebrations, the Irrigation Day was celebrated in Suryapet district on Wednesday. Read More

2. Nizamabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is a synonym of canals, check dams and irrigation projects. Addressing the Irrigation Day celebrations here on Wednesday, MLC Kavitha said that the Chief Minister had changed the face of Telangana by restoring water bodies under the Mission Kakatiya and constructing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and had caused the facility of irrigation water in all over the State. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The prestigious Mission Kakatiya programme, launched to revive the abandoned water bodies and ponds, has brought a new lease of life in the rural Telangana and strengthened its economy. The reconstruction of the neglected water bodies has provided irrigation facilities as well as addressed the drinking water issues in villages. Read More

4. Hyderabad: In a remarkable initiative that began a year ago, four passionate nature lovers from Hyderabad, Anand Vishwanadha, Sita Reddy, Naman Talwar, and Natasha Ramarathnam set out to geotag and meticulously document the majestic banyan trees adorning the scenic Chevella road. Over the course of the next four weeks, their endeavor expanded, attracting a dedicated team of 20 volunteers from various generations who wholeheartedly joined the mission. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP leaders, including president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and others have welcomed the Union Cabinet’s decision to increase the minimum support price (MSP) of various crops stating that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again proved that it was biased towards farmers. Read More



