KCR fulfilled dreams of Suryapet: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy stated that the SRSP was proof that the Telangana irrigation sector was neglected during the United Andhra regime. On the occasion of the Telangana formation day decennial celebrations, the Irrigation Day was celebrated in Suryapet district on Wednesday.

A special pooja was performed to the 71 DBM Kaleshwaram waters in Chivvenla mandal by the minister on the occasion. Farmers along with locals and leaders took part in Kaleshwaram water Jana Harathi programme at 126 villages in seven mandals in Tungaturthi, Suryapet and Kodad constituencies.

The minister lamented that in the united state, Tungaturthi, Suryapet and Kodad fields turned barren as not a drop of water was received. The united state rulers felt it was impossible to provide 6,000 cusecs of water to the fields in present Suryapet district through the SRSP. But KCR launched the statehood movement and realised people’s dreams in the new Telangana State.

He said KCR had been according top priority to the irrigation sector. He said that Godavari came alive with Pranahita by constructing the Kaleshwaram project at Medigadda and releasing water from there to Tungaturthi, Suryapet and Kodad regions. He expressed joy that the lands of this area had become fertile after the Godavari water flowed through the canals of SRSP.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaya Yadav, Collector Venkatarao, Additional Collector Hemant Keshav Patil, SP Rajendraprasad, Municipal Chairman Perumandla Annapoornamma, and others were present in the programme.

MLAs Gadari Kishore and Bollam Mallaiah Yadav led the Kaleshwaram waters ‘Laksha Jana Harathi’ programme in Tungaturthi and Kodad constituencies.