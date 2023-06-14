Live
Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 14-06-2023
Check out the Latest Top 5 Telangana News Updates Today Here.
1. Khammam: The government has taken steps towards empowerment of women and giving them more importance in decision making, said district Collector V.P Gautham while participating in a programme organised at Shri Bhakta Ramdasu Kalakshetra to celebrate Women's Welfare Day as part of decennial celebrations of State formation on Tuesday.
2. Hyderabad: The Income Tax sleuths have raided the houses and offices of BRS leaders including MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and Pailla Shekhar Reddy on Wednesday.
3. Suryapet: In a significant move to enhance emergency medical care for road accident victims, the government has announced the establishment of trauma centres in Suryapet and Nalgonda districts.
4. Mahbubnagar: As many as 100 BJP leaders from Koilkonda junction region in Mahabubnagar joined BRS party in the presence of Excise and Prohibition Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday.
5. Siddipet: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday launched a 'mega job mela' organised here with intent to provide employment to the locals.