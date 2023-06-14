Telangana Government to establish trauma centres in Suryapet, Nalgonda districts

Suryapet: In a significant move to enhance emergency medical care for road accident victims, the government has announced the establishment of trauma centres in Suryapet and Nalgonda districts.

This decision aims to provide timely and advanced medical assistance to those affected in the surrounding areas, including along the national highways. The State government has taken the initiative by issuing a Government Order (GO), allocating a substantial amount of Rs 47.5 crore for this purpose.

The trauma centres will be established on the premises of the Medical College in Suryapet and the district centre in Nalgonda. Equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities and modern technology, these centres will specialise in emergency treatment for road accident victims. The establishment of these centres is seen as a beacon of hope for the people residing in Suryapet, Nalgonda, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, as they will receive swift and efficient medical care.

Moreover, this initiative aims to facilitate medical students currently pursuing their education in the two medical colleges, enabling them to contribute effectively to the treatment of injured individuals facing life-threatening situations due to road accidents.

Suryapet, situated on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway, and Nalgonda, located on the Hyderabad-Addanki National Highway, have been selected as the ideal locations for these trauma centres. The primary objective is to eliminate the need for accident victims to travel long distances in search of immediate medical attention, thereby preventing unnecessary loss of lives due to delayed treatment. Adequate arrangements are being made to ensure that doctors from various departments are available 24/7, with the provision of essential facilities such as oxygen.

The establishment of these trauma centers aligns with the growing demand for government healthcare facilities since Chief Minister KCR assumed office. Suryapet and Nalgonda have witnessed the establishment of medical colleges, and the addition of trauma centres equipped with cutting-edge medical resources will undoubtedly serve as a lifeline for those injured in road accidents.

The people of Nalgonda and Suryapet have expressed their delight and gratitude towards Jagadish Reddy for his proactive efforts in obtaining approval and sanctioning funds for the trauma centres. This development brings renewed hope and reassurance to the residents, knowing that prompt medical assistance will be readily available during emergencies.