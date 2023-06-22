Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 22-06-2023

1. The police on Thursday foiled the Telangana Congress party's statewide protests against the BRS government in the name of 'Dasabdi Daga' and arrested the leaders and activists. Several Congress leaders are put under house arrest across the state. Read More

2. Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has launched the Intintiki BJP campaign program to be held from today to June 30 at the 173rd polling booth in the 57th division in Karimnagar. He met the people in the division and briefed the development activities carried out by the Central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read More

3. Telangana Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday left to Kollur from Pragati Bhavan to inaugurate the double-bedroom houses constructed at Kollur in Sangareddy district Read More

4. Yadagrigutta: Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated the millets prasadam and the sale of Swami’s gold and silver coins at Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on Wednesday. Read More

5. Wanaparthy: In a record of sorts, there were 28 deliveries carried out in single day in Wanaparthy district on Wednesday. There were 28 deliveries including 13 normal and 15 caesareans and one of the women delivered a twin baby. The district Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that the health conditions have changed with the establishment of Mata Shishu Sanrakshan Kendras. Read More



