- KCR to inaugurate 2BHK houses in Kollur today
- Minister Indrakaran launches sale of millet prasadam at Yadadri
- Khammam: Ankura doctors conduct rare operation on newborn baby
- Wanaparthy: Govt hospital creates record with 28 deliveries in 1 day
- Congress undisputed champion of deception: Jagadish Reddy
- Mahbubnagar: JPNCE offers free hostel facility to all girl engineering students
- Yadagirigutta: Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme extended to another 2,043 temples
- Government braces for heatwave conditions, rolls out slew of measures across Telangana
- Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Golconda Bonalu celebrations
- US Consulate empowers Telugu journalists in climate change reporting
Yadagrigutta: Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated the millets prasadam and the sale of Swami’s gold and silver coins at Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on Wednesday.
Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said, “the price of 3 gram of gold is Rs.21,000, 5 grams of silver is Rs 1,000, 80 gram millet prasadam Rs. 40 havs been decided. Similarly, a web portal has been launched for the convenience of devotees, and online ticket services have been made available. As many as 3 battery vehicles have been made available for the elderly and disabled at a cost of Rs.21 lakh.”
