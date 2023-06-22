Minister Indrakaran launches sale of millet prasadam at Yadadri

Yadagrigutta: Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated the millets prasadam and the sale of Swami’s gold and silver coins at Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said, “the price of 3 gram of gold is Rs.21,000, 5 grams of silver is Rs 1,000, 80 gram millet prasadam Rs. 40 havs been decided. Similarly, a web portal has been launched for the convenience of devotees, and online ticket services have been made available. As many as 3 battery vehicles have been made available for the elderly and disabled at a cost of Rs.21 lakh.”