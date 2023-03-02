Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Rangareddy: In a tragic incident, an intermediate first year student at Sri Chaitanya Junior College of Narsingi died by committing suicide by hanging himself on a ceiling fan in the classroom over alleged harassment by the college management. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, ministers and ruling party MLAs were doing illegal sand, land, mining and wine businesses in the State. He alleged that the sand mafia was strong in minister KTR's assembly constituency Siricilla and causing several crore of loss to the State exchequer.

3. Banswada: Sanctioning Rs 7 crore to provide better amenities at Telangana Tirumala Temple in Timmapur village of Kamareddy district on Wednesday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claimed that the temple had transformed from being an ordinary temple to a famous holy place after the formation of Telangana nine years ago.

4. Sangareddy: A ghastly road accident took place in the Sangareddy district of Telangana where three people lost their lives in this terrible accident at Patancheru in Hyderabad after a lorry, which was going from Patancheru towards Shamshabad, lost control near Kollur Outer Ring Road of Sangareddy District fell from the ORR on the huts below.

5. Telangana's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday staged protests across the state against the hike in price of cooking gas. Ministers, MPs and state legislators led the protest at various places in the state. Large number of women along with empty gas cylinders participated in the protests.




