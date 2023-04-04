Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Hyderabad: The recent incidents of paper leaks have caused great concern and uproar among teachers and students. The Telangana Recognized School Management Association (TRSMA) strongly condemned the alleged paper leak of the SSC public examination on Monday. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The State Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the programme of solving the public grievances Mana Nagaram (town hall meetings) would be restarted soon. Read More

3. Hyderabad: A combination of 35 degrees centigrade temperature and 100 percent humidity could be life-threatening for human beings, warned Plaksha University Chair Professor Vishal Garg. Read More

4. Karimnagar: Deputy Transport Commissioner Mamindla Chandrashekhar Goud said that an annual revenue target of Rs 345 crore has been set for 2023-24 for the combined Karimnagar district. Read More

5. KARIMNAGAR: The State Cooperative Banks have done a total business of Rs 40,000 crore during the financial year 2022-23 in entire Telangana State. Out of which, Karimnagar DCCB alone had done a business of Rs 5,625 crore. Read More







