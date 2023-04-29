Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Stage is set for the inauguration of the iconic BR Ambedkar Secretariat building on Sunday. Located on the banks of famous Hussain Sagar lake in the city, the new secretariat will provide corporate work experience to the employees from the rank of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) to Chief Secretary and Chief Minister, who will start discharging their duties from the new building from Monday. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Responding to the ongoing protest of India's top wrestlers, who have been agitating at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for some days seeking action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of players, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that the grievances of wrestlers should be heard and the solution must be worked out for the interest of the country. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court's single bench of Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Friday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the TSPSC AE question paper leak case and directed it to file a fresh status report by June 5. Read More

4. Hyderabad: State IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao has announced that several handloom clusters, including Narayanpet, Gadwal, Dubbaka, Kodakandla, Mahadevpur, and Kothakota, will be developed in the State. He reviewed the ongoing schemes and development activities being implemented in the Handlooms and Textiles Department and TSCO, instructing officials to simplify ongoing schemes such as the Chenetha Mitra Scheme. The authorities have also been asked to submit a report on the implementation of Block Level Clusters in the State. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Telangana's IT and Industry minister, K T Rama Rao, has highlighted the importance of promoting inclusivity to take advantage of India's current entrepreneurial climate. He emphasised that a public-private partnership is crucial for real growth. At the laying of the foundation stone of Women Entrepreneurs International Trade and Technology Centre (WE ITTC), he noted that Telangana is currently experiencing five revolutions: the Green Revolution, which is boosting Telangana's farming sector; the Blue Revolution, which is raising the standards of fisheries under Mission Kakatiya; the Pink Revolution, which is making Telangana the leading State in livestock; the White Revolution, which is growing the dairy product range both qualitatively and quantitatively; and the Yellow Revolution, which is witnessing a rise in edible oil production. Read More



