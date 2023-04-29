Wrestlers' protest: MLC Kavitha demands Centre to work out a solution

Hyderabad: Responding to the ongoing protest of India's top wrestlers, who have been agitating at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for some days seeking action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of players, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that the grievances of wrestlers should be heard and the solution must be worked out for the interest of the country.

In a tweet on Friday, Kavitha said, ' India on the global stage is celebrated for our brilliant athletes. Many of our athletes are global icons. Each of them inspire us with their moving journeys. Our athletes should be heard and solutions that are in the best of India's interest must be worked on,".