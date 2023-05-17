Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Suryapet : Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy assured that a new library with modern facilities will be built in Suryapet. He paid a surprise visit to the district library on Tuesday and interacted with the youths preparing for the competitive exams and learned about their problems. Read More

2. Mahbubanagar : The district administration is contemplating to take strict action against the spurious and fake seed sellers in the district. As the rainy season is about to begin from next month, district Collector G Ravi Nayak directed the Agricultural and Marketing departments to keep a strict vigil against fake seed sellers, dealers and agencies and ensure that the farmers are not duped by the unscrupulous elements. Read More

3. Peddavoora ( Nalgonda) : Tension prevailed for a while in Peddavoora mandal on Tuesday when the angry farmers stage protest against long wait of days for the sale of grain at the purchasing centres, also waiting for few more days for the arrival of lorries to transport the grains. Read More

4. Bhongir : BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddyon Tuesday demanded the state government to speed up procurement of paddy and also protect the farmers from the loot of rice millers and market agents. Read More

5. Wanaparthy : Revenue Divisional Officer Padmavathy on Tuesday advised health officials to maintain cleanliness in surrounding areas to protect people from deadly diseases like dengue. Read More



