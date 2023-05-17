Bhongir: ‘Speed up procurement of paddy’

Bhongir : BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddyon Tuesday demanded the state government to speed up procurement of paddy and also protect the farmers from the loot of rice millers and market agents.

In a media statement, he said that due to late procurement by the state government, the farmers are forced to sell their produce to the millers who are looting them in broad day light and losing minimum support price advantage.

“The millers have been pillaging the farmers in the name of moisture and wastage. They have been giving A grade rate if the farmers toe their line or giving B grade rate,” he said.

The BJP leader said that the millers have been purchasing the paddy at Rs 2,040 per quintal if the farmers agree to their conditions and if not paying Rs 1,800 per quintal, which is nothing but daylight robbery.

He said that already the farmers have suffered heavily due to untimely rains and brought the produce to the purchasing points with great difficulty.

Nearly 50,000 bags of paddy were washed away in the market yards and procurement centers due to rains. In some market yards the grain was soaked in the rain water and lost quality.

The market agents have been reducing the rate for the paddy in the name of high moisture content.