Suryapet: Will construct modern library in Suryapet, says Minister G Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet : Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy assured that a new library with modern facilities will be built in Suryapet.

He paid a surprise visit to the district library on Tuesday and interacted with the youths preparing for the competitive exams and learned about their problems.

The Minister announced that students and youths coming to the district library for competitive examinations will be provided with snacks and lunch at their own expenses. Minister Jagadish Reddy shared his personal experiences in the library from 1980 to 1985. He said that he used library to enhance the knowledge instead of job orientation.

He instructed the officials to arrange coolers and other facilities to protect the students from the scorching heat. He mentioned that a library building with modern amenities will be constructed and the foundation stone for the new building will be laid soon. He called upon women to focus on self-employment. The minister assured that necessary orientation training will be arranged soon.

He advised the students and youth that education is for employment and not for job. Minister Jagdish Reddy exhorted them to compete for the government jobs. At the same time, the government job should not be an ultimate target. The minister wished all the best to the young men and women who are preparing for the competitive exams.