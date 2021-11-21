Tollywood actors hail Telangana CM KCR's decision to announce Ex-gratia to farmers

The Telangana CM KCR's movement which started in Telangana on the purchase of grain has now gone to the national level. Welcoming the Centre's withdrawal of farmer laws, CM KCR demanded that the bereaved farmer families be supported. The CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for each farmer family who died in the order and demanded that the centre give Rs 25 lakh to 750 farmer families.

The KCR decision has been hailed on a large scale from political celebrities to film celebrities who appreciated chief minister's generosity through Twitter. IT Minister KTR took to Twitter to respond to KCR's announcement by writing, "Proud of Hon'ble CM KCR for announcing ₹3 lakh ex gratia to all the 750 plus farmers who lost lives fighting the Farm Laws in NCR. He also demanded Govt of India to announce ₹25 lakh ex gratia to each farmer family & also withdraw all cases unconditionally."

Proud of Hon'ble @TelanganaCMO #KCR Garu for announcing ₹3 lakh ex gratia to all the 750 plus farmers who lost lives fighting the #FarmLaws in NCR 👍



He also demanded Govt of India to announce ₹25 lakh ex gratia to each farmer family & also withdraw all cases unconditionally — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 20, 2021

Following KTR's tweet, the Tollywood celebrities also took to Twitter to laud the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's move, Actors Samantha, Prakash Raj, Nani, and Ram Pothineni welcomed the latter's move through Twitter handle. Check out what they had to say.





Dear Prime Minister , SORRY is not enough .. Will you own up the responsibility.. and reach out #justasking https://t.co/BtgC1gZ89x — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 21, 2021









Keeping the complications behind the #Farmlaws aside..I'm extremely glad to see our @TelanganaCMO #KCR Garu support the farmers beyond our state..his love for farmers has crossed boundaries and so has my respect for him.👏 https://t.co/5um4u4PMRI — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) November 21, 2021











