Top 2022 Takeaways

JAN 4

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed all the educational institutions in the state to remain closed from January 8 to 16. Accordingly, all the schools and colleges will be given holidays for a week. The decision has been taken by the Chief Minister on Monday during a review meeting with the health department.

Feb 5

The dedication of the Statue of Equality by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation on the auspicious day of Vasant Panchami on Saturday would catapult the state of Telangana into a different orbit in terms of Spirituality and Equality.

April 4

Hyderabad on Sunday woke up to sensational news that about 40 task force personnel raided a star hotel Radisson Blu in upmarket Banjara Hills during wee hours and took into custody 148 persons which included kith and kin of politicians, celebrities, and bureaucrats.

April 26

The state government hopes to get about half of its revenue projection made in the budget proposals 2022-2023 following scrapping of GO111. It feels that there would be a massive surge in real estate business and the government will be able to rake in moolah of at least Rs 1-lakh crore during the current financial year. The State Revenue department has identified about 30,000 acres of government land.

May 5

Hyderabad woke up to a raucous morning on Wednesday as the rain accompanied by blinding flashes of lightning and thunder boom jolted citizens out of their beds. The pounding rains caught the citizens by surprise, sparking power outages across the city and robbing the citizens of their sleep.

May 21

THE Supreme Court-appointed probe panel investigating the encounter of the accused in the Disha gang-rape and murder case, submit-ted in its report that the incident was "staged". The report also mentioned that the accused were "deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death".

June 2

Countering the criticism launched by the BJP and the Congress party that the state government had failed in financial management, the state government on Wednesday released details of how the Centre has been giving a step-motherly treatment to the state by not releasing funds which were due to it. According to the official data, the Centre owes Rs 34,149 crore as grant dues to Telangana.

2 June

ONE of the biggest railway stations in the country, Se-cunderabad was rocked by violence as the youth went on rampage, setting fire to trains and vandalising the station in protest against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme. The railway authorities allege that there was a total failure on the part of intelligence which led to mob violence. The agitators had set four coaches on fire and caused immense problems to the passengers some of whom had to break the windowpanes and jump out as the mob had set on fire an AC coach which had passengers on board.

JULY 3

THE two-day national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party kicked off on Saturday with a host of national leaders attending the historic meet in Hyderabad. Though Telangana politics did not figure during the first day of the meeting, several Union ministers sharply reacted to the 'derogatory comments' made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and IT Minister K T Rama Rao. Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan lashed out at KCR saying that politics may be a circus for him but for the BJP it was a medium for social emancipation and nation building.

JULY 4

THE public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi proved to be a different one. Following the new concept floated at the party's National Executive earlier where he advocated patience, Modi in a strategic move did not resort to sharp criticism of the state government nor did he use harsh language against the chief minister. He in fact did not even mention the name of KCR. The Prime Minister on Sunday emphasised only on how the NDA government at the Centre has been trying to bring positive change in every Indian's life and make people's life easier during the past eight years. Addressing a massive public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Parade Grounds here, Modi said the people of Telangana yearn for a 'double engine growth' and asserted this will be fulfilled when the BJP comes to power in the state. Elections are due in Telangana next year.

Aug 1

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's residence in the city on Sunday following a flash protest by parents of students studying in the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basara. According to parents, they have come under the aegis of the Basara IIIT Parents Association to submit a representation to the minister as their wards were sitting in protest for the past 24 hours without even taking food.

Aug 4

Hyderabad city is all set to have a police system which would be on par with the USA and Germany. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday will inaugurate India's advanced state-of-the-art Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC). The centre will be connected to about 9.22 lakh CCTV cameras installed across Telangana and at any given point in time, they will be able to monitor and check about one lakh cameras.

Aug 24

It is known that BJP MLA Raja Singh made controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad. In this context, cases were registered on the complaint of Majlis leaders. With this, the police arrested Raja Singh. Later, the court granted bail to Raja Singh and he came out. Meanwhile, Raja Singh received unexpected shock. The police once again sent notices to Raja Singh under 41(A) CrPC in related to two old cases. The police issued notices to Raja Singh in the cases related to February and April.

Sep 14

THE fire accident at Ruby Pride Hotel in Secunderabad late on Monday night has once again revealed the apathy of various civic agencies who turn blind eye when various establishments violate safety norms with impunity. On Tuesday, it was a repeat perform-ance where the fire department submit-ted a three page report to the government blaming the hotel management of violating all safety norms and said thatthis negligence had resulted in the death of eight people and left 10 others injured.

Sep 17

All eyes are on September 17 when the TRS government and the BJP-led Central government would be holding two public meetings on the same day in Hyderabad. The issue is the same but with different nomenclature. While the State government calls it as Telangana Integration Day, the BJP is holding the public meeting, which is officially being celebrated by the Union government, calling September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day.

Oct 23

Et voila! Hyderabad is now more popular than Paris and Montreal in the world. Even as USA, France, Canada and other developed countries are making efforts to address climate change and environmental concerns, the eight-year long efforts made by the Telangana State government mainly the Municipal Administration and Urban Development wing in improving the city's green cover yielded amazing results.

Nov 2

A rousing welcome was accorded to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday at Aramgarh Crossroads on his way to the morning break at Legacy Palace in Bahadurpura. Enthusiastic party leaders, activists and several thousand supporters lined up to greet Rahul and to join him in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Rahul said he was glad to see the response to his 'yatra', on its 55th day, in Hyderabad.

Nov 20

INDIAN Racing League, kicked off its maiden season at India's first street circuit on Saturday in Hyderabad on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake. The race was flagged off by IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao. The rac-ing event, organised by the

Indian Motorsports Com- pany, Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL), has brought 24 prominent Foreign and Indian drivers to the countryfor a spectacle for racing en- thusiasts over four consecu- tive weekends. After the next 2 rounds in Chennai, Hyderabad will host the finale on December 10th and 11th.

Nov 23



The Income Tax department continued its searches at the houses and offices of Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Malla Reddy and his family members for a second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Dec 2



THe Telangana High Court on Thursday granted bail to three accused in the MLas' poaching case. ramachandra bharati, Nand Kumar and d.P.S.K.V. Simhayaji were granted conditional bail by the court. Justice b Sumalatha directed the accused to pay a personal bond of rs 3 lakh and two sureties each. The court also asked them to appear before the Special Investi-gation Team (SIT) every Mon- day.

Dec 6



Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday affirmed that the government is keen on preserving the heritage structures by reviving them witha concerted approach, aer inaugurating the 17th-century Bansilalpet step-well in Secunderabad.