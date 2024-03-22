Live
Top BRS leaders , GHMC Mayor and Corporators set to join Congress
The opposition BRS is set to face a major jolt. Sources said that Telangana Congress Incharge and AICC general secretary Deepa Das Munshi is likely to invite some senior most BRS leaders to join the Congress.
Speculations are doing rounds that BRS senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao and his daughter and GHMC Mayor G Vijayalakshmi were came into contact by the Congress High command and invited them to join the Congress.
About 10 BRS Corporators are also likely to join the Congress party.
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, TPCC President and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy already began poaching the BRS MLAs . Now, the party was also aiming to woo the senior most Congress leaders .
Along with Deepa Dash Munshi, government advisor Vem Narender Reddy, senior Congress leader Rohin Reddy also met Vijaylakshmi. As many as 13 corporators likely to join Congress.