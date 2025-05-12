Top rankers in TG EAPCET-2025 eye IITs and AIIMS

Hyderabad: Top rankers of the TG EAPCET-2025 are continuing the trend of participating in state-level common entrance tests in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy, treating them as warm-up sessions and training sessions for the all-India entrance tests like JEE and NEET.

The top five rankers in both engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy told The Hans India that they are aiming for admission to either IITs or AIIMS. Palla Bharath Chandra, who secured the first rank in the engineering stream, stated that he wants to attend IIT in Mumbai and pursue Computer Science Engineering. Given his rank, he is confident he will secure a seat at IIT Mumbai.

When asked why he participated in TG EAPCET-2025, he explained that it helps maintain his momentum and familiarity with taking entrance tests, which is beneficial for the all-India examinations.

Similarly, U Rama Charan Reddy, who secured the second rank, pointed out that state-level entrance tests are valuable for learning time management and handling questions effectively. He emphasised that these skills will help as a reference for approaching all-India tests. P. Hema Sai Surya Karthik, Lakshmi Bhargav Mende, and Manthri Reddy Venkata Ganesh, who secured the third, fourth, and fifth ranks, respectively, expressed similar views, sharing that their ultimate goal is to gain admission to IITs.

Saketh Reddy Peddakkagari and Chada Akshith, who secured the first and third ranks respectively in the agriculture and pharmacy ranks, aim to enrol in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for their undergraduate medicine course. The NEET examination was held on May 4th, and the results were awaited. Saketh Reddy is confident he will achieve a high rank that will secure him a place in government medical institutions like AIIMS. Akshith mentioned that he faced challenges with 12 to 14 questions on the NEET exam but is still hopeful of scoring between 640 and 650, which he believes should be enough for admission to AIIMS.

He added that after completing his MBBS, he intends to explore specialisation options, with a keen interest in cardiology. Brahmani Rendla from Ranga Reddy district secured the fourth rank in the agriculture and pharmacy stream and is the only girl among the top 10 rank holders in both the engineering and agriculture and pharmacy streams. She is also waiting for the NEET results and, like her fellow top rankers, mentioned that she participated in TG EAPCET-2025 to gain experience and a feel for taking entrance tests.