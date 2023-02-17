Tough competition in Group-II recruitment; 5,51,943 apply for 783 posts

Hyderabad: It will be a tough competition in the Group-II services recruitment of 700 vacancies As the online submission of applications concluded at 5 pm on Thursday, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) received a whopping 5,51,943 applications.

The TSPSC had notified a total of 783 posts, including 165 Assistant Section Officers in the General Administration department, 126 Mandal Panchayat Officers, 98 Naib Tahsildars in the Land Administration department and 97 Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspectors, under the Group-II services. The commission will announce the recruitment examination date the next week, sources said.

The recruitment examination comprises four papers-- paper I on General Studies and General Abilities, paper II History, Polity and Society, paper III Economy and Development, and paper IV Telangana Movement and State Formation. The objective- type test, in English, Telugu and Urdu, is conducted for 600 marks, with 150 marks allotted to each paper.

The government has done away with interviews in the Group – I and II services recruitment. Marks secured in the written examination would be considered for the final selection, subject to certificate verification.